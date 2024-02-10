Madhya Pradesh: Final Electoral Roll Published; Narmadapuram Has 9,48,239 Voters | FP Photo

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The Election Commission has released the photo electoral roll for 2024. The final electoral roll was released at a meeting presided over by collector Sonia Meena in the collectorate on Thursday.

Those who were present at the meeting were informed about the electoral roll copies of which were distributed among the representatives of the political parties present on the occasion.

Deputy collector of Narmadapuram Babita Rathore, master trainer Pankaj Dubey and election supervisor Kailash Dubey also took part in the meeting.

According to the electoral roll, there are 9, 48, 239 voters in the district, out of which 4, 69, 779 are males and 4, 58, 423 females.

As many as 32, 688 new voters aged between 18 and 19 years have been included in the list, she said, adding that the gender ratio is 935.98 and EP ratio is 66.65.

During the review of the electoral roll, the EC accepted five proposals and one of them was changing of polling booths, she said.

The polling booth number 37 and 38 of the Hoshangabad assembly constituency number 137 located in the government Kasturba Girls Primary School will be shifted to the National Girls Higher Secondary School, Narmadapuram.

Likewise, the polling booths 46 and 47 located in the government primary in Bajriya will be shifted to Government SNG Higher Secondary School, Narmadapuram.

Similarly, the polling booth number-259 in Bhatti of Sohagpur assembly constituency-138 will be shifted to an Aanganwadicentre in Bhatti.

There will be 1,187 polling booths where the people will cast their votes.