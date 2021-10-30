Madhya Pradesh: Fertiliser, power woes, Congress raises issue with administration

Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): State Congress committee members on Friday held a met with sub divisional officer and asked him to ensure availability of fertilizers in adequate quantity and supply of adequate electricity to the farmers, here in Mahidpur town in Ujjain district.

Under the leadership of Ranchod Trivedi and Block Congress Committee Jharda President Vikram Singh Sisodia, the Block Congress Committee Mahidpur along with Panchayat members and General Secretary of State Congress Committee, Ranchod Trivedi, Block Congress Committee Mahidpur held a meeting with sub-divisional officer KC Thakur, here in Mahidpur. The party leaders also handed over a demand letter to the officer on Friday.

Members in the demand letter urged to ensure availability of fertilizers in adequate quantity and supply of adequate power to the farmers in the Mahidpur Constituency. As sowing of Rabi crops is underway, the farmers are facing a shortage of fertilizers. They said on Friday that the shortage of fertilisers was a persistent issue in the district. It is not just the power shortage that farmers have been reeling under, but the shortage of urea fertilisers has also adversely affected farmers in the area. Farmers remain in long queues outside office of cooperative societies from dawn to dusk, but it is an uphill task to get fertilisers.

Zila Panchayat members Ranchor Dwivedi, Block Congress Committee President Bharat Sharma, Jharda Block Congress Committee President Vikram Singh Sisodiya, Block Seva Dal President Laxmi Narayan Rathore, Congress President Sonu Banjara among others were present.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: City PhD scholar in research on yajnas

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, October 30, 2021, 01:09 AM IST