Madhya Pradesh February 22, 2026, Weather Update: Weekend Temperature Rises; Rains Likely In 7 Districts In 24 Hours |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The India Meteorological Department has issued a rain alert in Madhya Pradesh for the fourth time this February. Rain is likely in 7 districts on Monday, including Mandla and Dindori.

Weather expected on Sunday

At the same time, temperatures are expected to rise on Sunday. The daytime temperature may increase by 3 to 4 degrees Celsius in many parts of the state.

On Sunday morning, there was a mild cold in Indore, but bright sunshine came out later. The effect of winter has almost ended now.

The weather remained normal in Gwalior on Sunday. The temperature has become stable in the city. On Sunday morning, the minimum temperature was recorded at 15 degrees Celsius.

During the last 24 hours, rainfall was recorded in more than 15 districts, including Bhopal, Sagar, Jabalpur, Dhar, Indore, Khandwa, Raisen, Ratlam, and Ujjain.

Weather in Madhya Pradesh at 10 am | IMD Bhopal

What do meteorologists say?

Earlier, the Meteorological Department had issued an alert for a western disturbance to affect the western Himalayan region on February 22. However, the system moved ahead and did not bring continuous rainfall to the state.

There is no rain alert for Sunday, February 22, and the weather is expected to remain clear across Madhya Pradesh.

Western Disturbances affecting Madhya Pradesh at present. | IMD Bhopal

However, rain is likely on Monday in some districts, including Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, and Anuppur. These districts may receive rainfall as per the latest forecast.

According to weather officials, the change in weather is due to cyclonic circulation and an active trough line affecting the region.

In Bhopal, the sky remained cloudy on Saturday morning. However, bright sunshine appeared later in the day, leading to a rise in daytime temperature.

Meanwhile, light rain and drizzle were reported in the southeastern districts such as Chhatarpur, Panna, Satna, Rewa, and Mauganj, as the weather shifted during the day.