e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Fear of molestation and further abduction prompts minor to take her own life

Madhya Pradesh: Fear of molestation and further abduction prompts minor to take her own life

The accused manhandled her, while she was moving to her school in an auto-rickshaw.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, November 27, 2022, 10:42 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Fear of molestation and further abduction prompts minor to take her own life | Representative Image
Follow us on

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): 16-year-old girl from Gurushankar Nagar locality under Dwarikapur police station limit, allegedly died by suicide at her residence on Saturday morning, police said. No suicide note was recovered from the spot.

According to the victim’s parent's statement to the police, the complaint claimed that the accused was also a minor and used to reside close to their place.

The complainant informed that he often used to harass his daughter since January this year. A few months back, the accused manhandled her, while she was moving to her school in an auto-rickshaw. After that incident, we lodged a complaint at the Chhattripura police station, but the police did not take any action.

Later accused started visiting the locality and harassing her. Upset with this, the girl’s family members lodged their complaint with the Dwarikapura police station as well.

“On Friday, the accused once again visited their place with some of his friends and threatened my daughter that whenever she crosses 18, he will abduct her,” the victim’s father said.

“After that incident, she became nervous and on Saturday morning, when all the family members were out for some work, she hanged herself to death,” the victim’s father informed.

Meanwhile, police registered an FIR in the matter and began an investigation. 

Read Also
Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Indore: Rahul Gandhi rides a bike, met commoners when BJY entered Rau from...
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Constitution Day programme organised in Veterinary College

Madhya Pradesh: Constitution Day programme organised in Veterinary College

Madhya Pradesh: Universities meant to inculcate spirit of unity, development in youth; Guv at fourth...

Madhya Pradesh: Universities meant to inculcate spirit of unity, development in youth; Guv at fourth...

Madhya Pradesh: CM Cup U-18 wrestling competition held in Mhow

Madhya Pradesh: CM Cup U-18 wrestling competition held in Mhow

Indore: Medicines worth lakhs stolen from moving truck on Bypass

Indore: Medicines worth lakhs stolen from moving truck on Bypass

Indore: Hukumchand Mills issue; Mayor meets workers says will ensure they get their pending dues

Indore: Hukumchand Mills issue; Mayor meets workers says will ensure they get their pending dues