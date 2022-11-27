Madhya Pradesh: Fear of molestation and further abduction prompts minor to take her own life | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): 16-year-old girl from Gurushankar Nagar locality under Dwarikapur police station limit, allegedly died by suicide at her residence on Saturday morning, police said. No suicide note was recovered from the spot.

According to the victim’s parent's statement to the police, the complaint claimed that the accused was also a minor and used to reside close to their place.

The complainant informed that he often used to harass his daughter since January this year. A few months back, the accused manhandled her, while she was moving to her school in an auto-rickshaw. After that incident, we lodged a complaint at the Chhattripura police station, but the police did not take any action.

Later accused started visiting the locality and harassing her. Upset with this, the girl’s family members lodged their complaint with the Dwarikapura police station as well.

“On Friday, the accused once again visited their place with some of his friends and threatened my daughter that whenever she crosses 18, he will abduct her,” the victim’s father said.

“After that incident, she became nervous and on Saturday morning, when all the family members were out for some work, she hanged herself to death,” the victim’s father informed.

Meanwhile, police registered an FIR in the matter and began an investigation.