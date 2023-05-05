 Madhya Pradesh: Father-son killed after car falls into well in Khachrod, two children injured
Madhya Pradesh: Father-son killed after car falls into well in Khachrod, two children injured

The car owner named Pawan along with three children were travelling in the car.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, May 05, 2023, 11:01 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Khachrod (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic incident, a father-son duo died while two children were seriously injured after the car they were travelling in fell into a well while taking reverse on Friday. The incident was reported from Khachrod town of Ujjain district on Friday. The car owner named Pawan along with three children were travelling in the car.

He lost control of the vehicle while taking reverse and car plunged into a 25-feet-deep well. As soon as locals received information, they rushed to save the lives of the car occupants. They entered the well using a rope and rescued all the four occupants of the car and shifted them to the hospital.

Pawan and his son were declared brought dead at the hospital. At the same time, two children who were seriously injured were referred to Ratlam hospital for medical treatment. A case was registered with Khachrod police station and further probe is on.

article-image

