Madhya Pradesh: Father chops body of son in seven parts

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): A gruesome murder has left the people in Alirajpur as per reports a father allegedly killed his son and dumped his body in a ditch on Thursday.

The tragic incident took place at around 12:30 pm when Dinesh Dawar, a resident of Kharkhardi village killed his five-year old son Ram. He later chopped his body with an axe into seven parts and dumped it into a ditch in his field.

A villager, Ram Singh Chouhan, 28, said that Dinesh committed this heinous crime over suspicion that his childís body is possessed by some evil soul.

Sources said that station in-charge Shivram Tarole, SI Dilip Chandel, SI Dhires Dharwal, Ranjit Dudve rushed to the spot and recovered the body.

The body has been sent to district hospital for postmortem. Child Line counselor Manisha Bagole and her team reached the hospital after receiving the information.

Police have arrested the accused and registered a case against him under sections 302 and 201 of Indian Penal Code.

In the age of internet such incidents pertaining to superstition are a common affair across the district. As per the data released by recent census, Alirajpur has the lowest literacy rate in the state.

Published on: Saturday, December 04, 2021, 12:49 AM IST