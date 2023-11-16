Madhya Pradesh: Fate Of Candidates To Be Decided On Friday

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Fate of BJP, Congress and independents vying for Mhow assembly seat would be decided by 2,79,965 voters through 269 polling stations on Friday.

Out of 269 polling stations, 47 polling stations have been set up for around 50,000 voters in eight wards of the Cantonment Board. Twenty-eight polling stations have been set up for more than 28,000 voters of 15 wards of Mahugaon Municipal Council and two municipal councils of the tehsil.

Similarly, four polling stations have been set up for about 5,500 voters of 15 wards of Manpur Municipal Council.

Besides, 203 polling stations have been set up in rural areas of the assembly. At 12.35 pm on Thursday, polling teams reached polling station with EVM machines in Dharnak and started preparing for Friday’s voting.

Preparations have been made in advance to ensure uninterrupted power supply at every polling station. Thirteen model polling stations have been set up in the assembly constituency.

Tehsildar and Election Officer Vivek Soni said that three Static Surveillance Teams (SST) were working round the clock in the entire assembly constituency. Four teams Flying Squads (FS) were continuously checking the entry gate of the assembly constituency.

To ensure peaceful elections special police teams had been deployed in the entire assembly constituency. SP, Rural, Sunil Mehta said that 1,000 cops had been deployed in the constituency.

Apart from this, 200 cops and a team of officers had been deployed separately along with a mobile police team. He claimed that cops would reach the scene of trouble within minutes. The SP said that voting would be conducted peacefully and the police would also help voters who been their support.

