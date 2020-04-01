Madhya Pradesh: Farmers should observe precautions and harvest Rabi crops, says Agriculture Science Centre

Due to Covid-19 scare farmers whose Rabi crop is still standing in the field are in dilemma. Agriculture Science Centre (ASC) here has advised farmers that they should go ahead and harvest Rabi crops like wheat .

According to experts, farmers sowed their corps Rabi crop in the last week of November or first week of December are yet to harvest their crops. Experts said that at the most such crops either ready or would be ready within ten days period.

ASC here has advised farmers to take all precautions in view of threat of Covid-19 spread in cutting the crops and other process like threshing. ASC advised that farmers will have to keep distance of 1 to 1.5 meter between two persons while undertaking cutting and “Gahai” work, threshing work by covering the face by mask or cloth and wearing gloves in the hands in view of Corona virus threat.

Meanwhile, an official press release said that in view of Covid-19 situation, Government wheat procurement work has been postponed till further orders. New date of procurement will be announced later, it further informed. As per earlier order the procurement work of wheat was to commence from April 1. Sources said that bumper arrival of wheat is expected in the Krishi Upaj Mandis when the procurement of the wheat will start this year.