Madhya Pradesh: Farmers’ Conference Winds Up In Kukshi

Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): A conference to discuss problems of Kukshi’s farmers was organised on Saturday at Krishi Upaj Mandi hall under the chief hospitality of tribal development council divisional president Narayan Singh Bhide. He listened to the problems of around 100 to 150 farmers and assured them to resolve them by meeting higher authorities in Bhopal and Indore.

Jai Balaram Kisan Sangathan member Rameshwar Patidar said that the government has spent crores of rupees to set up agricultural soil testing centres, but till now not a single centre including its headquarters is operational in Kukshi. He demanded to make it functional as soon as the government can.

The farmers also wanted the administration to open pesticides and fertiliser distribution centres in the district. They also raised voices on the selling of non-standard seeds, pesticides and fertilisers in the area. On hearing them, Bhide instructed authorities that the agriculture department should remain active these days and banned the selling of non-standard seeds, fertilisers and pesticides in the market. Rameshwar Haveliwala, Ramdas Mukati, Radheshyam Loni and other farmers were also present on the occasion.