Madhya Pradesh: Family counselling centre plays good Samaritan in Barwani, reconciles 102 families

Barwani: The family counselling centre here has played a pivotal role in reconciling 102 families amid Covid-19 in 2020.

Rekha Yadav, the family counselling centre incharge, states that when there were no means of transportation during lockdown, the cases pertaining to women and children were resolved through video calling. In all, 30 compromises were made through video calling. Yadav told Free Press that men also visited the centre with complaints of harassment. Most men complained that their wives who went to visit their parents never returned. They requested the centre to counsel their wives to return.

According to Yadav, centre received 232 applications in which 72 compromises were made in writing while 30 were done verbally last year. Legal advice was given to 90 people. In nine cases, couples separated through mutual consent.

For instance, a Kalyani (widow) complained that her in-laws have denied property rights to her and her 6-year-old son. After counselling, her mother-in-law and her brother-in-law agreed to give her immovable property, her husband's FD money and all the goods.

The judicial officers also helped. District and Sessions Judge Rajesh Gupta, Superintendent of Police Nimish Aggarwal, additional collector Rekha Rathore, ASP, Additional District and Sessions Judge Hemant Joshi, station incharge Rajesh Yadav lent special support to family counselling centre, which helped to resolve disputes.