Rhea's family members were present during Sushant's counselling sessions: Report

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case has taken a different route despite being ruled out as suicide in the post-mortem report.

Ever since the actor’s father filed an FIR against Sushant’s girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty, a team of Bihar police has been conducting an independent investigation in Mumbai.

The FIR has been registered in Patna under Sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 380 (theft), 406 (breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 306 (abetment to suicide) of the IPC.

Sushant's father had not registered a complaint with Mumbai Police when he was questioned by them in June. He had not said anything disparaging about anyone in Rhea’s family either.

The ‘Dil Bechara’ actor allegedly wanted to invest in organic farming, to which Rhea was opposed; to dissuade him, she had even threatened to leak to media all details of his medical problems.

It was earlier reported that Sushant was bipolar and was on anti-depressants, the claims of which have been quashed by the actor’s family.