Rhea's family members were present during Sushant's counselling sessions: Report

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case has taken a different route despite being ruled out as suicide in the post-mortem report.
Ever since the actor’s father filed an FIR against Sushant’s girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty, a team of Bihar police has been conducting an independent investigation in Mumbai.
The FIR has been registered in Patna under Sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 380 (theft), 406 (breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 306 (abetment to suicide) of the IPC.
Sushant's father had not registered a complaint with Mumbai Police when he was questioned by them in June. He had not said anything disparaging about anyone in Rhea’s family either.
The ‘Dil Bechara’ actor allegedly wanted to invest in organic farming, to which Rhea was opposed; to dissuade him, she had even threatened to leak to media all details of his medical problems.
It was earlier reported that Sushant was bipolar and was on anti-depressants, the claims of which have been quashed by the actor’s family.
Sushant's bodyguard also alleged that Chakraborty often sent him to get drugs for the 'Kai Po Che' from the pharmacy and Sushant allegedly kept sleeping under the influence of the medication.
He also revealed that after the actor came back from his Europe trip, he was always in bed and was ill.
Meanwhile, Sushant’s roommate Siddharth Pithani told Mumbai Mirror that Rhea didn’t control the actor’s medication. He went on to add that at times, he himself gave medicines to Rajput.
Pithani said, “I moved in with Sushant for the second time in January because he wanted to work with me on certain projects. After I moved in, I learnt that between October and December, Sushant was diagnosed with dengue and was subsequently put on medication for depression.”
A report in Mid-Day revealed that the Bihar Police met Sushant's counsellors as a part of the investigation. A source stated, "It came to light that Rhea's family members used to be present during the counselling sessions."
Sushant committed suicide by hanging at his Bandra residence on June 14. He was 34. The actor was in a live-in relationship with Rhea Chakraborty till June 8.