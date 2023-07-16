Madhya Pradesh: Fake Currency Racket Busted; Three Held In Ratlam | FP Photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): The police have busted a gang involved in manufacturing of fake currency and arrested three persons. The police seized fake currency notes with a face value of Rs 35k, a laptop, printer, mobile phone and other equipment from them.

SP Sidharth Bahuguna has asked station in-charge/police officials to take stern action against those involved in illegal activities in the district.

The arrests were made on Sunday based on a tip-off that some persons were distributing fake currency in Sukheda village and a gang is active along Rajasthan border who found to be indulging in duping people by exchanging fake currency notes with real ones.

Acting on the tip-off, a special police team led by Piploda station in-charge Rewal Singh Barde raided a place in Sukheda village. The police seized fake currency with denominations of Rs 500 worth Rs 35k, a laptop, printer, mobile phone and other equipment from them.

The equipment used to print fake currency notes was also seized. They found to be printing currency with the help of a printer and used to supply those notes in the market. The arrested have been identified as Pushkar Ninama of Kesarpura (Ratlam), Manish Lodha of Lodha colony (Sukheda village, Ratlam), Deepak Lodha of Sukheda village under Piploda police station limits.

Raids would be conducted to arrest other members of the gang as well. A case is registered at Piploda police station under sections 489-A, 489-B, 489-C, 489-D/34 of the IPC. Piploda station in-charge Reval Singh Barde, outpost in-charge Kuldeep Dethaliya and team played a commendable role in busting the gang.

