Madhya Pradesh fake currency case: Gujarat police bring accused to Ratlam, conduct joint search at couple’s house

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Gujarat police on Saturday brought the city-based couple who were arrested by Bhuj police on the charges of possessing fake currency notes.

The Gujarat police brought them under remand. In noon, with a team of Ratlam police they reached the Kasera Bazar situated house of the accused duo Rahul Kasera and his wife Megha Kasera. Eyewitnesses said that the Gujarat Police took Rahul inside the house and remained there for over an hour.

Gujarat police seized some material from the house of the accused, alleged onlookers. When contacted, TI Manek chowk A Khan said Gujarat Police had brought the accused for investigation in the fake currency note case and we conducted a joint search of their house.

He said that Ratlam Police will also bring the couple for investigation on production remand. Khan said Ratlam police have taken the statements of the accused duo and collected the details of their investments.

On March 17, Bhuj Police arrested the duo after they made payment against their purchases in fake currency to the traders in Bhuj. Bhuj police have seized currency notes of Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 denomination worth Rs 12 lakh from them. Gujarat police have also seized the car of the accused.