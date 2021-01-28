Madhya Pradesh: Fake cement factory raided near Manpur

Acting on the complaints of Ultra Tech Cement company, Mhow naib tehsildar, Ritesh Joshi raided Rajasthani Dhaba near Manpur on Thursday and recovered a large quantity of fly ash, low quality cement, empty bags of UltraTech Cement and a mixing machine from the factory which was being operated under a tin shed adjacent to the dhaba.

Also 250 bags of UltraTech Cement filled with the stuff manufactured at this unit was recovered from there. On the complaint of Arijit Singh and Kamal of UltraTech company, a case was registered against Prem Gurjar the dhaba owner and his Cement factory employee Shivraj.

Police said Prem Gurjar who is a resident of Kali keerai village fled the factory after he witnessed the admin team approaching. A hunt has been launched for him.