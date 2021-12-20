Madhya Pradesh: Experts talk event on ‘Intellectual Property Rights - Patents & Designs Process’ held in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Examiner of Patent & Design Pooja Maulikar on Monday said, “Entrepreneurs would be well-served to remember that even if the occasional troll can game the system to harm a vulnerable young company, patents themselves are often quite valuable—if not critical—to a startup’s success.”

Maulikar made the above remark during addressing a gathering of college students at a private institute in Indore. She had delivered an expert talk here on ‘Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) - Patents & Designs Process’ organised by Institution's Innovation Council (IIC), Ministry of Education (MoE), in Association with RGNIIPM, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Govt of India.

Maulikar briefed the students about intellectual property rights and its importance in building a start-up, creating value proposition for customers and preventing third party infringement. She also explained the importance of IP for Start-ups, Intellectual Property Rights, its types and the difference between a registered trademark and non-registered trademark.

“Patents can help a startup to defend itself against the attacks by incumbent rivals. It can also help the start-up to stop the theft of its innovations by larger rivals,” Maulikar said.

She also presented an example of a case filed against Barnes & Nobles for using Amazon's patent in 1999 for its “one-click”. The judge had granted an injunction ordering B&N to stop using Amazon’s one-click, giving Amazon the edge in online book retailing.

Dr Sanjay T Purkar inaugurated the event and Dr Nirmal Dagdee briefed about the program. Around 150 participants have attended the program.

