Madhya Pradesh: ‘Exit continues’ from DAVV, two more professors retiring this month

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The exit of teaching staff continues unabated from Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, the lone Grade A+ accredited university in the state, even as new appointments are not taking place on UTD campus.

Around 225 teaching posts are lying vacant but the university is reluctant to fill these vacancies. The university’s attitude implies that it “only has the exit gate” as reported by Free Press on March 15, this year.

The already-poor teacher-student ratio is getting worse as senior professors are retiring, but little has been done by the who’s who of the university to bring in new teaching hands.

No recruitment of teaching staff has been done in this university in the last 11 years. On one hand, the entry gate is ‘closed’ and on the other hand the exit gate is wide open for teachers walking out after their retirement.

“We also lost some teachers due to their untimely deaths or due to their deputation to other organisations,” said a professor wishing anonymity.

DAVV lost around 45 teachers due to retirement, deputation and untimely deaths in the last 11 years and there has been no new entry to the UTD campus in all these years.

This year also, senior professors have already retired and two others will bid adieu to DAVV on October 31. Management faculty Prof PN Mishra, also head of School of Economics, and School of Chemical Science faculty Prof AV Bajaj are retiring this month.

The university also lost three faculty members due to Covid-19 this year.

DAVV has called applications for filling 45 backlog posts but three months had passed the recruitments have not been started as yet. On two previous occasions also, applications were invited for vacant teaching posts but they were never filled.

Ahuja is new head of School of Economics

Prof Kanhaiya Ahuja is going to be the new head of School of Economics. He will take charge a day ahead of existing head PN Mishra’s retirement. Orders of Ahuja’s appointment as new head have been issued by registrar following directives by vice-chancellor Prof Renu Jain.

Ahuja is among the most active faculty members on the UTD campus. He was among those who led from the front when peer team of NAAC had visited DAVV. He was also coordinator of common entrance test (CET) which was held without any major hassle. Jain awarded him the headship following his commitment to work.

Published on: Saturday, October 23, 2021, 01:30 AM IST