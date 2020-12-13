Madhya Pradesh: Ex-secretary of Seva Dal among 2 held with opium worth Rs 11 Lakh in Neemuch

Neemuch: Narcotics Wing, Neemuch on Sunday arrested district Congress Sevadal’s ex-secretary Radheyshyam Malviya and his aide with 5.5 kilogram opium. Narcotics Wing sub- inspector Rauf Khan said market value of seized opium is about Rs 11 lakh.

Khan said that those arrested have been idenfied as Radheyshyam Malviya alias Rawan, 57, and Rameshchandra Khati, 40, both residents of Kanjarda village. They were arrested for peddling opium on the motorcycle (MP44/ ML 0931).

Even Congress district president Ajit Kanthed confirmed that Malviya was once a secretary of Seva Dal, the grassroots front organisation of the Indian National Congress. When asked about his arrest, Kanthed rubbished Malviya’s involvement in the peddling case. With Malviya’s arrest in the case, politics will once again be intensified here in the opium cultivation belt of Madhya Pradesh.

Meanwhile the Narcotics Cell, Neemuch in their press note said that sub-inspector Rauf Khan and team got a tip-off about peddling activity. Acting swiftly into the

matter, the team put pickets near Navalpura Fanta and intercepted Radheyshyam Malviya and Rameshchandra Khati. During frisking police recovered opium from their possession.

A case has been registered against the duo under the relevant sections of NDPS Act and later produced them before local court. Court granted remand till December 15.