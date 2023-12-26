Madhya Pradesh: Error-Proof Electronic Interlocking Installed At Ratlam Railway Station | FP Photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): The long-awaited installation of the most modern error-proof electronic interlocking system (EIS) and yard remodelling has been completed at Ratlam railway station. It will make train movement at Ratlam railway station smoother, ultimately providing convenience and benefit to rail passengers.

Divisional rail manager Rajneesh Kumar inaugurated the most modern electronic interlocking system in the presence of rail division officials on Monday.

According to railway information, besides the work of the electronic interlocking system, the work of yard remodelling has also been completed simultaneously, which will pave the way for the movement of the Mumbai-Mandsaur-Neemuch-Chittaurgarh passenger trains from Platform No 7, which is located on the railway colony side.

It is also informed that for the further smooth movement of the Delhi-Mumbai route trains, three new lines have been commissioned at the Dahod-end of the Ratlam railway station.

Ratlam 'A' cabin has also been equipped with electronic interlocking in place of panel interlocking. Electronic interlocking systems are the most modern interlocking systems that generate minimum faults, and in the event of any fault, detection is easy.

The railway press release also informed that with the completion of the connecting platform No 7 from the Mumbai-end of Ratlam railway station, not only will train movement be possible from Platform No 7 from Dahod-side, but at the same time the load on Platforms No 5 and 6 will be reduced.

The congestion of the trains at the yard will be reduced, and the utility of Platform No 7 will substantially increase as a new path will be available for the trains coming from Dahod and going towards Mandsaur and Neemuch. Ratlam railway station is located on one of the most important rail routes in the country, where hundreds of passengers and goods trains pass every day.

Trains from Ratlam railway station depart for Dahod, Kota, Bhopal, Indore, and Chittaurgarh. The work of electronic interlocking and yard remodelling was pending for quite some time, and ultimately it was completed on December 25.

The railway claimed the work of electronic interlocking and yard remodelling was the most difficult task in view of Ratlam railway station being located on the Mumbai-Delhi main route, from where a large number of trains pass through every day.