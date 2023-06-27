 Madhya Pradesh: EOW Traps Patwari Accepting Bribe Of Rs 12K
Madhya Pradesh: EOW Traps Patwari Accepting Bribe Of Rs 12K

Madhya Pradesh: EOW Traps Patwari Accepting Bribe Of Rs 12K

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, June 27, 2023, 07:51 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Sleuths of Ujjain Economic Offence Wing (EOW) on Tuesday morning trapped a patwari accepting bribe of Rs 12k from a farmer, DSP Ajay Kethwas said.

Kethwas informed that complainant Bansilal Patel lodged his complaint with the EOW against patwari Babulal Panchal, posted at Dewas district’s Double Chowki demanding Rs 20k from him for some work related to the division of land.

Patel paid Rs 8k to Panchal earlier but failed to get his work done. Patel later lodged his complaint with the EOW. After verifying his allegation against Panchal, the team laid a trap and caught him red handed accepting a bribe at his Vikas Nagar in Dewas-located residence. He was booked under relevant sections of Prevention of Corruption Act. 

MP: Viral Video Shows One PM Awas House Allotted To Two Beneficiaries In Dindori
article-image

