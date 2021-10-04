Madhya Pradesh: Entry of ex-Cong MLAs Sulochana & Vishal Rawat sparks infighting in BJP

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of by-poll, political scenario is changing every passing day in Jobat.

Entry of ex-Congress MLAs Sulochana Rawat and his son Vishal Rawat in BJP was initially considered a masterstroke of the party. However, now BJP workers have raised a banner of revolt against their induction.

On Monday, many BJP workers aired their objection before minister Omprakash Saklecha, tribal front state president Kalsingh Bhabhar and district president Vakil Singh Thakrala. They also submitted resignation to party senior leaders and created ruckus.

They said that despite working hard for the party for years, election tickets were being allotted to people who switch loyalty just before polls. “We will not tolerate it anymore,” they said.

Soon after the entry of Rawat and his son, BJP Yuva Morcha president Monty Davar announced to contest as an independent in the bypolls.

Congress district president Mahesh Patel, while reacting to the whole incident, said that Sulochana Rawat and Vishal had rebelled against the party in 2018 elections and contested as independents but were defeated.

Their induction in BJP won’t affect Congress prospects in this bypoll. Party workers would ensure Congress win, he added.

On Nitesh Alawa of Jayas announcement of contesting the bypoll, Patel said that discussions were underway with Jayas and soon an announcement would be made.

Earlier, names of Sulochana Rawat and Mahesh Patel were doing the rounds as Congress candidate in bypoll. With Rawat joining BJP, Patel is now the only contender left.

Published on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 10:17 PM IST