Madhya Pradesh: Ensure all eligible beneficiaries benefit from schemes: UDA CEO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Ujjain Development Authority (UDA) CEO Sandeep Soni said in a meeting that no eligible beneficiary should be deprived of the benefits of various schemes.

He directed the estate officer to issue notice to such people who have not deposited the dues of the UDA after allotment resulting in the eligible beneficiary not getting the property. Action should be taken to cancel the property by issuing a notice to such defaulters.

He also directed that UDA get possession of the authority’s land again by immediately evicting the people who have encroached on the UDA’s lands by illegal encroachment. He said that all the planning in-charges and concerned engineers should go to the spot in all the schemes of the UDA and find out the names of people who have encroached on UDA’s lands.

He advised identifying such people and issuing notices to them. CEO Soni directed the nodal officer and assistant engineer Rakesh Gupta to prepare and present the information of all the schemes and present the vacant properties of the UDA for sale after evaluation and take the necessary information regarding all the lands from the land acquisition branch and take the relevant information for the disposal of the property.

