Madhya Pradesh: Encroachment worth Rs 7.5 L bulldozed in Kumbhraj

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): An illegal building on a 30 by 50 square feet plot in Kumbhraj tehsil of Guna was razed by the revenue department, on Friday. The civic body of Guna has resumed its anti-encroachment drive in the district, people privy to the matter said.

The illegal building, worth around Rs 7.5 lakh, was constructed by Mahendra Meena, a resident of Kumbhraj tehsil. Several cases are already registered against Meena at the local police station. He has been booked under Section 34(2) of the Excise Act and various sections of IPC and SC/ST Act 1989. Also, he will be externed from the district.

SDO Vikas Kumar Anand, SDOP Divya Rajawat, Kumbhraj tehsildar Vinita Jain, naib tehsildar Ramashankar and others were also present during the proceedings.

The civic body said that appropriate action will be taken against the remaining encroachments under the anti-encroachment drive of the collector Frank Nobel A and SP Pankaj Shrivastava.