Madhya Pradesh: Employment assistant booked for accepting bribe

Rajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Lokayukt booked an employment assistant Rajesh Mujalde accused of accepting bribe of Rs 6,000 on Friday.

Sirvi community members are constructing a Mangalik Bhawan in gram panchayat Moyda with the amount sanctioned by the legislator and offered by the donors.

The incident came into light when employment assistant Mujalde demanded bribe of Rs 6,000 using name of Rajpur chief executive officer from community representative Dinesh Rathore after he reached to withdraw the remaining amount of Rs 1,46,000 sanctioned for the construction work.

Rathore informed Indore Lokayukt superintendent of police on October 27, 2021. Acting on the case, Lokayukt confirmed the information and caught Mujalde while he was accepting bribe at his residence in Rojhani village on Friday. A case has been registered against the accused under Section 7 of Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Colleges to provide at least two vocational courses

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, October 30, 2021, 01:21 AM IST