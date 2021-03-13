Madhya Pradesh: Emergency meetings held, rallies taken out in Sardarpur, mask made mandatory to resolve Corona

Sardarpur: The corona pandemic, which had been subsiding for almost last two to three months has once again picked up the pace. On Friday, Sardarpur tehsil of Dhar district reported 21 news positive cases. Meanwhile, an emergency meeting of local administration and police conveyed an emergency meeting which was chaired by the sub-divisional magistrate Bondersingh Kalesh.

SDM Kalesh has given clear instructions that it should be made mandatory for the citizen to use mask, social distancing should be ensured, rallies should be organised in cities and villages for public awareness. Special care should be taken to ensure that there is no crowd gathering. Action should be taken against those who do not follow the guidelines of governance.

Senior physician Dr ML Jain said that the sudden rise in the number of Corona cases was the result of the negligence being done by the public. Despite repeated public awareness, the rules were not being followed.

BMO Sheela Mujalda said that so far 3,500 people have been vaccinated with corona vaccines. The work of imposition of corona vaccines in the health department is going on at various health centers in Sardarpur.