Madhya Pradesh: Electricity supply to Barkheda Khurd village snapped following non-payment of bills

Alot (Ratlam district, Madhya Pradesh): The power distribution company has snapped power supply to the Barkheda Khurd village under Alot tehsil of Ratlam district following non-payment of electricity bill here.

Ramprasad Sharma, one of the villagers from Barkheda Khurd said that the power connection of the entire village of Barkheda Khurd was cut by the electricity company on July 26 at 3:00 pm.

Sharma said there are more than 100 power consumers in the village out of which 35 to 40 consumers have already deposited their power bills, but are suffering because of other defaulters. Sharma added that they have lodged their complaint on electricity department helpline numbers, but to no avail so far.

“As there is no beatbox here, I have called up police and requested them to intensify night patrolling in the village in fear of thefts and other street crimes,” Sharma said.

When contacted, power distribution company officer Rohit Chaudhary posted at Taal rural area confirmed that the power cut of the village from the distribution point (DP) on Monday evening.

Stating that they were left with no option, Chaudhary said that the village has around 200 electricity connections, out of which only 13 consumers have deposited the bill. The village has an outstanding bill of Rs 1.5 lakh and Rs 9,900 have been deposited by the villagers, due to this, the electricity of the village has been cut as per the rules.