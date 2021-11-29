Madhya Pradesh: Electricity demand crosses 5600 MW

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the arrival of the main phase of irrigation in Rabi season, the demand for electricity has reached highest level this year. On Monday, the maximum power demand in Malwa-Nimar crossed 5600 MW.

Madhya Pradesh Western Region Electricity Distribution Company managing director Amit Tomar said that the highest supply of electricity is observed during Rabi season.

“At present, the main period of Rabi season is going on, hence the demand for electricity has reached near peak level. On Monday, the demand for electricity was beyond 5600 MW. We ensured that the demand is met without any hassle,” he added.

During the last twenty four hours, 9.75 crore units of electricity have been supplied in all the districts of Malwa-Nimar region.

For irrigation, according to the order of the state government, electricity is being distributed for 10 hours daily.

Tomar said that during the last twenty four hours, Indore district has the highest power distribution of 1.35 crore units followed by 1.25 crore units in Dhar, 1.18 crore units in Ujjain, 97 lakh units in Khargone, 94 lakh units in Dewas, 76 lakh units in Ratlam in a single day.

In other districts, 20 lakh to 55 lakh units of electricity are being distributed daily.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, November 29, 2021, 10:22 PM IST