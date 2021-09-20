e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Monday, September 20, 2021, 11:21 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Electricity bill counters to open on Monday

MP Western Region Electricity Distribution Company said that electricity bills can be paid at bill payment centers in all the zonal offices under the five city divisions of Indore.
Staff Reporter
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Despite local holiday, electricity bill counters are opened on Monday.

MP Western Region Electricity Distribution Company said that electricity bills can be paid at bill payment centers in all the zonal offices under the five city divisions of Indore. West Discom said that consumers can make bill payment at the cash counters in the zonal office and also at the counters operated by NICT and Technical Co-operative Credit Society at various places in Indore city.

Apart from this, bill payment can also be done through MPOnline, Net Banking, Credit / Debit Card, UPI, ECS, BBPS, Cash Card and Wallet etc.) PhonePe, Amazon Pay, Google Pay, Paytm App and URJAS Mobile App.

Published on: Monday, September 20, 2021, 11:21 AM IST
