Madhya Pradesh Election Results 2023: Kailash Remains ‘Invincible’ | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Kailash Vijayvargiya maintained his record of not losing any election. The BJP general secretary has won this election by a margin of 57,939 votes. KailashVijayvargiya got 158,123 votes while Sanjay Shukla got as many as 100,814 votes.

From the first round of counting, Vijayvargiya took the lead over Shukla and it continued to increase with every round. Shukla remained in the stadium since 8 am and was sitting with his son outside the counting hall and kept taking updates of the counting of votes.

Vijayvargiya did not reach the stadium during the counting but reached the BJP office at 4 pm. His supporters gathered outside the stadium and kept bursting fireworks after every round. During the counting of votes, there was not a single round in which there was any doubt about Vijayvargiya's lead. He was also confident of his victory and gave credit to Modi magic for the same.

Indore 2: Winner: Ramesh Mendola (BJP), Margin: 107,047

Ramesh Mendola broke all his old records and won the election with the highest number of votes in the state. He got 169,071 votes against his opponent Chintu Choukse of Congress who got 62,024 votes.

Mendola continued to lead from the first round of counting and Chintu Choukse couldn’t even come close to that. There was not a single round when Chintu could come close to the votes received by Mendola. Known as ‘Dada Dayalu’ among his supporters, Mendola crushed Congress’ dreams of decreasing the lead from this constituency and even increased the margin to a record level.

Chintu Choukse, who had given a good fight to the BJP in the IMC elections couldn’t make any change in the record history of Mendola. Both the candidates did not reach the stadium during the counting and later Mendola reached to collect his certificate. Ramesh Mendola has been winning the election from Indore-2 since 2008 and broke his own record of winning with the highest margin of 91,000 votes in 2013.

Indore-3: Winner: Golu Shukla (BJP), Margin: 14,757

Pintu’s hope shatters after second round

The results of Indore-3 surprised political pundits who were claiming the win of Congress candidate Pintu Joshi from the seat. However, BJP candidate Golu Shukla won the seat with a margin of 14,757 votes and shattered the dream of Joshi who was also contesting the election for the first time like his opponent.

Golu Shukla got a total of 73,541 votes while Pintu Joshi got 58,784 votes. In the initial two rounds, Joshi was leading by about 1,300 votes but in the twist of tale Pintu lagged behind in round 3 and could not make a comeback.

Although there were some rounds in between when once again there was hope for Pintu's victory, but this did not last long. The Congress workers began celebrating early after the initial two rounds but in the third round Shukla took a lead by 1,315 votes and didn’t look back.

In the fourth round, the difference reached around five thousand but in the sixth, Congress got hopeful again after Golu's lead was reduced from five thousand to 2,380, but Golu remained ahead in all the subsequent rounds and ultimately won the contest.

Pintu remained in the stadium during the counting of votes. He expected that the situation would change after a few rounds but it did not. At around 3 pm, he returned from the stadium disappointed with his supporters.