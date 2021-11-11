Madhya Pradesh: Elderly woman found murdered in home in Pipalrawan

Pipalrawan (Madhya Pradesh): Body of 65-year-old Soram Bai Sendhav, a resident of Deharia Baldi was discovered in her home on Wednesday. The incident came to the fore when her daughter Rachna, a resident of Mavadia village called the family that lives in the neighbourhood of the deceasedís home, requesting them to share their phone with the deceased at around 2:00pm.

Since the deceased did not had a mobile phone of her own so her daughter used to take help of the neighbourers to talk to her. On the fateful day a girl from the neighbourerís family went to the deceasedís house with the mobile phone for the same purpose. However, she was shocked to find body of Soram Bai on the cot. She rushed to her home and informed her family and the family members of the deceased about the incident. The deceased's husband Chander Singh Sendhav has been living in Rachnaís house for nearly a year due to illness.

Police received information about the incident from the control room at 4 pm. Town in-charge Amit Singh Jadon and his team reached to the spot for investigation. Additional superintendent of police Manjeet Singh was also present. A team of forensic department also started their investigation at 6:00pm. Police said that the unidentified accused slit the throat of the deceased with a sharp object and she had no clothes on her body.

Published on: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 11:16 PM IST