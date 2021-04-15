Madhya Pradesh: Elderly woman died after getting C-jab in Alot, allege kin

ALOT (RATLAM): A 70-year-woman who was administered a Covid-19 vaccine on Wednesday afternoon died on Thursday.

Her family members created ruckus at the hospital alleging that corona vaccine is the reason behind her death.

Her family members informed that the condition of the woman started to deteriorate after she was administered corona vaccine on Wednesday. On Thursday her family members took her to the Community Health Center, where doctors declared her dead after check-up.

The doctors allege that she was adviced a corona test as she had symptoms. But her kin alleged that doctors are lying to cover-up actual reason behind her death.

The family alleged that the woman died due to corona vaccine.