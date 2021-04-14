Alot: Appoint people as government hospital staff is overworked, Congress tells Ratlam district administration

Alot (Ratlam district, Madhya Pradesh): The local party leaders have demanded immediate solution to Covid related problems like staff shortage in government hospitals.

They met district collector and dean of Ratlam Medical College on Tuesday in this connection. Alot MLA Manoj Chawla and Sailana MLA Harsh Vijay Gehlot placed the problems before college dean Dr Shashi Gandhi and District Collector Gopal Chand Dad.

Chawla said doctors, nurses, staff, ward boys and technicians of health department have been serving people during corona pandemic for past one year without leave. “But it is sad that employees are facing difficulties in taking care of the patients because of staff shortage. The employees are working continuously in two to three shifts,” he added.

He said more than half of posts are lying vacant in all the government hospitals of the state. The Congress leaders urged chief minister to recruit people on vacant posts without which it will be difficult to fight pandemic effectively.

State Congress general secretary Nizam Qazi, former MLA Paras Saklecha were present on the occasion along with other Congress office bearers.