Madhya Pradesh: Elderly from Khandwa dies of COVID 19 in Indore hospital

Khandwa/ Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 72-year-old man from Khandwa died of Covid-19 infection while undergoing treatment at MRTB Hospital in Indore on Friday.

Khandwa last recorded a Covid-death over 100 days on June 29. The officials are yet to decide whether the death would be added to the Indore's toll or to the Khandwa's toll.

Three patients of Santosh Nagar in Khandwa, including 72-year-old man, his 70-year-wife, and their 40-year-old son were admitted to MRTB Hospital on September 30. They were found positive in rapid test. They were referred to Indore and were found positive in RTPCR test as well.

"They were counted in Indore’s toll initially but after reconciliation they were counted as patients of Khandwa district. The death will also be counted in Khandwa," said officials in Indore.

Epidemiologist Dr Yogesh Sharma said that the administration has received information about a patient's death due to Covid in Indore's Hospital. The administration is awaiting more details.

90 % lungs were affected

According to doctors, 90 % lungs of the patient were infected. He was on ventilator in MRTB Hospital. The doctors there administered him remdesivir and tocilizumab jabs but failed to save him. Lungs of his wife and son showed signs of 15-20 % infection and they are recovering, said doctors. The deceased was an ex-office bearer of Jain group in Khandwa.

Published on: Saturday, October 09, 2021, 01:48 AM IST