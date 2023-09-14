 Madhya Pradesh: Eight Gamblers Arrested In Police Raid In Dhar
SP Manoj Kumar has directed stern action against gamblers across the district.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, September 14, 2023, 09:40 PM IST
Representative Image

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Police have raided a gambling den active in an agricultural field in Narmada Nagar, Ganpur and arrested eight gamblers with cards, and Rs 10,000 cash.

SP Manoj Kumar has directed stern action against gamblers across the district. Following his directives, a special team was constituted. Acting on a tip-off, Kukshi SHO Rajesh Yadav raided a farm and arrested eight gamblers. Those arrested have been identified as Mukesh Jangle and Suresh Waskale from Kasrawad.

Other accused identified as Bhagirath Balai, Balram Bhilala, and Alok Bhilala of Narmada Nagar managed to escape from the scene, upon sensing the police. A manhunt was launched to nab the fleeing accused.

Inspector Rajesh Yadav, and sub-inspector Vijay Waskale played a key role. SP has announced a reward for the team.

