Madhya Pradesh: Eight feet long Indian rock python rescued from compost tank

Bagh (Madhya Pradesh): An eight feet long Indian rock python was rescued from an organic compost tank here in Bavanbardi village, near Bagh late on Saturday night.

Bagh police said, one Dariyav Jamara informed a forest official Vijendra Amar Singh Ajnariya that he had seen a large snake near school premises in Bagh.

The two officials reached the spot which is 32 kilometre away from the headquarters and identified the snake species as an Indian Rock Python.

The snake was caught after it came out of its hiding in a compost tank of organic fertilizers.

This indigenous species of python is fast losing its habitat due to urbanisation and is poached for the exotic pet trade or skin for the fashion industry, said forest department official.

Published on: Monday, October 25, 2021, 01:41 AM IST