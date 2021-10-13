Madhya Pradesh: Eight arrested for various criminal activities, arms recovered

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police on Tuesday arrested 8 people involved in various criminal activities in Azad Nagar area. The accused used to supply the drugs in the area. A pistol and other weapons were recovered from the accused.

According to Azad Nagar police station in-charge Indresh Tripathi, they received information that a person named Golu posts photos with a pistol on social media to terrorise people. The police gathered more information about Golu and came to know that he had been booked under Excise Act and he was also supplying drugs in the area.

The police started a search for the accused when they received information that Golu is part of gang that is involved in various illegal activities. Police received a tip-off that the accused were seen near a petrol pump on Nemawar Road. Police team reached the mentioned place where the accused were consuming liquor and they tried to flee from the spot on seeing the police but they were arrested.

The accused were identified as Piyush, Shakil, Wasim, Mohsin, Golu, Sahil, Sahil Dhobi and Azhar. A country-made pistol, two swords, a knife etc were recovered from them. The accused allegedly informed the police that they were planning to loot the petrol pump. Accused Wasim was involved in supplying drugs. He used to supply the drugs with the help of some children.

