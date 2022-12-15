Madhya Pradesh: Educationalists to discuss challenges in implementation of NEP in Ujjain

Organisers of the national conference on NEP-2020 address a press conference in Ujjain on Wednesday. | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A one-day national conference on “National Education Policy-2020: Implementation and Challenges Ahead” is going to be held at Nirmala College on Friday.

The conference is being organised under the joint aegis of Nirmala College, Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas and the Association of Indian College Principals (AICP).

Organisers Dr Kirti Diddi and Dr Rakesh Dhand on Wednesday told media persons that touching all the pillars of the National Education Policy, this national conference will set new records and play an important role in nation-building. The aim of the conference is to rekindle new research areas in academics and connect ancient knowledge with futuristic ideas. New research and innovation will be achieved through this national seminar. The outline of this national seminar was laid on November 11, and in less than 30 days, this seminar was given a concrete shape by the college family. More than 500 registrations and 168 research papers have been received at this National Conference.

At the inaugural ceremony, Dr Mohan Yadav, minister of higher education, will be the chief Guest and Prof Akhilesh Kumar Pandey, vice-chancellor, Vikram University, and Prof Vijaykumar CG, vice-chancellor, Maharshi Panini Sanskrit Evam Vedic Vishwavidyalaya will be guest of honour. It will be presided over by Dr Sebastian Vadakel, Bishop of Ujjain Diocse. Prof Ravindra Ramchandra Kanhere, chairperson, Admission and Fee Regulatory Committee, Madhya Pradesh, Niti Vocational Education Institute, Bhopal Madhya Pradesh, Ashok Kadel, director, Hindi Granth Academy, Bhopal, Prof Arpan Bhardwaj, additional director, higher education, Ujjain division will be the keynote speakers.

The organisers claimed that under the National Education Policy 2020, all these educationists will try to implement the education policy and conduct successful challenges by discussing paradigm changes in the qualitative work of Higher Education Institutions, Multidisciplinary Education, and Research, innovative educational approach, and assessment, digitization of education. In this national seminar, 4 technical sessions will be organized online and offline for principals, academicians, research scholars, and students, and the best research paper will be awarded.

SUB-THEMES OF THE CONFERENCE

1. Paradigm shift in Qualitative Functioning of HEIs

2. Multidisciplinary Education & Research

3. Innovative Pedagogical Approaches and Evaluation

4. Digitalization of Education: Pros and Cons

5. Opportunities and Key Considerations for Stakeholders

6. Environmental Sustainability

7. Assessment and Accreditation