Madhya Pradesh: Education Department Accountant Suspended For Embezzlement In Khargone

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Shivraj Singh Verma has suspended Kasrawad education office accountant in-charge Rajesh Kumar Gupta on charges of embezzling funds to the tune of Rs 1.38 crore. Gupta was accused of fraudulently withdrawing government funds and transferring them to the bank account of his relatives and himself. During investigation serious financial irregularity was found in the funds by the investigating team.

On the basis of the preliminary report, Gupta was suspended and attached to Khargone district panchayat chief executive officer headquarters by the collector under Rule 9 (a) of the MP Civil Services (Classification Control and Appeal) Rules 1966.

Currently, the case was under investigation by team of Divisional Joint Director Treasuries and Accounts, Indore. The team would analyse the online data and prepare a report. Departmental and legal action would be proposed as per the rules on the report of the final inquiry.