Madhya Pradesh: Dubey receives National Award for Best Person with Disability in Nagda

Nagda (Madhya Pradesh): President Droupadi Murmu conferred the National Awards for the Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities on International Day of Persons with Disabilities at a function at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. During the event, Pramod Dhar Dubey, (38), therapy assistant at special need education home (SNEH), Nagda, received National Award for Best Person with Disability from the President. Dubey received a citation letter along with cash reward of Rs 1 lakh. Bottom of FormSNEH Founder Pankaj Maru said that Dubey who has been working as a therapy assistant in SNEHA for the past eight years, was selected for National Award in 2021. Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar, Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment Pratima Bhowmik, Ramdas Athawale, secretary of Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Rajesh Agarwal were also present in this programme.

