Madhya Pradesh: Dubai flight reporting time is now 7.30 am

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): There is good news for passengers flying to Dubai from Devi Ahilyabai Holkar airport. Now, they will have to report at the airport at 7.30 am in place of 6.35 am. The departure time of the flight has also been changed from 12.35 pm to 1.15 pm.

The departure timing for Air India’s Indore-Dubai flight has been made effective from Wednesday. Prabodh Chandra Sharma, director, DABH airport, confirmed this. Official sources said that due to an error in the system of Air India right from the beginning of the resumption of the flight, the departure timing was showing as 12.35 pm, while the actual time is 1.15 pm.

The correction in the system has been made since the incident occurred last week. The flight departed from here at 12.35 pm and completed travel in just 3 hours, since the flight had permission to land in Dubai at 3.30 pm (IST) against the scheduled landing time of 4.30 pm (IST). In such a condition, the aircraft had to fly over the skies of Dubai for one hour. Thus, Air India has corrected the timing in its schedule, too.

As a result, now the passengers have to reach the airport by 7.30 am from next Wednesday in place of 6.35 am.

Published on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 03:25 AM IST