Madhya Pradesh: Drunken Youths Attack Girl At Home; Inebriated Son Beats Mother For Denying Money | Representative Image

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): In two separate incidents reported in Badnawar, individuals in an inebriated state have resorted to physical violence. In the first incident, a young girl was viciously attacked by a group of four youths while she was at home. The assailants, identified as Arjun, Karan, Dilip and Deepak Bhuria left her injured.

The police registered a case against the four accused, following a complaint filed by the victim, Antim, a resident of Bakhtgarh. According to the victim's account, she was sitting outside her house when Arjun, accompanied by others, launched a verbal and physical assault on her. Even when her brother intervened to protect her, he was also left injured.

In another incident, a son, in an inebriated state beat his mother with an iron rod in Bandinal village. The victim, identified as Basantibai Banjara, reported to the authorities that her son, Antar Singh, had attacked her with an iron rod, inflicting injuries.

According to Basantibai's statement, Antar Singh arrived home intoxicated and demanded money for building a house. When she refused, citing a lack of funds, he unleashed a brutal assault on her, even threatening her life if she didn't comply with his demands. A case was registered and further investigations were underway.