Madhya Pradesh: Drunken man consumes cracker, suffers severe injuries

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A drunken man consumed a cracker, mistaking it for Mugoda (a food stuff made of Moong pulses) and suffered serious injuries in Morena district on Monday, sources said on Tuesday.

Earlier, a similar incident had happened in Kerala where an elephant consumed crackers kept in a pineapple and died.

According to reports, the man identified as Kullu Kushwah, a resident of Visangpur village is undergoing treatment at Morena district hospital in critical condition.

The villagers said that Kushwah reached home in an inebriated state and demanded dinner. When he was eating food, he found the cracker lying on the floor. He mistook it for a piece of Mugoda and put it into his mouth.

The cracker exploded inside his mouth and caused severe injuries to him.

The family members rushed him to the district hospital.

Published on: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 05:21 PM IST