Madhya Pradesh: Driver killed as tanker carrying chemicals turns turtle in Khargone

Representative Image |

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): A tanker driver was killed on the spot and another person was injured after a tanker carrying chemical (sulfuric acid) turned turtle near Sailani village of Khargone district.

As per information, a tanker carrying sulfuric acid from Khetan Factory in Khargone was on its way to Maharashtra, when it suddenly overturned to the other side of the road after one of its tyres reportedly burst near Sailani village. The accident occurred all of a sudden and the driver did not get any time to escape. He was burnt alive while the other person jumped to safety with serious injuries.

Body sent for postmortem

On being informed, Kasrawad SDM Agrim Kumar, SDOP Manohar Gawli, Kasrawad SHO Pushpakaran Muvel, Mengaon SHO Dinesh Kushwaha, and the police force of Kasrawad and Mengaon rushed to the spot, retrieved the mortal remains of the driver and sent it for postmortem.

Police rushed the injured person to the district hospital for medical treatment. Further investigation by Kasrawad police is on.