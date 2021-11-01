Madhya Pradesh: Drive against drunken driving, 20 vehicles seized

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police on Saturday night launched a checking drive to take action against the people driving or riding vehicles under the influence of alcohol. During the action, the police seized about 20 vehicles.

SP (east) Ashutosh Bagri personally monitored the drive and in many cases, he called up the parents of the youngsters found driving drunk.

The police were seen at about 6 intersections in the city, along with members of Nagar Suraksha Samiti. Vijay Nagar police seized 12 vehicles including cars and Kanadiya police seized 8 cars during the drive.

At Kanadiya Bypass, the police found some boys and girls consuming liquor in a car. Tilak Nagar police station in charge Manju Yadav, Kanadiya police station in charge Jagdish Jamre informed the father of one of the youths.

Published on: Monday, November 01, 2021, 01:46 AM IST