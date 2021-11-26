Madhya Pradesh: ‘Dr Ambedkar’s statue fails to see light of Constitution Day’

Nagda (Madhya Pradesh): The functionaries of Bhim Army were left fuming as they could not garland the statue of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar installed at the local bus stand on the Constitution Day.

Bhim Army alleged that the administration has remained apathetic to the sentiments of the followers of Dr Ambedkar and even after passage of a year the statue of the Father of Indian Constriction has not been unveiled.

The officers of Bhim Army, handed over a memorandum to the sub-divisional officer on Friday. They demanded that the statue of Dr Ambedkar be unveiled as soon as possible.

While sending the memorandum, officials of Bhim Army said that the statue of Dr Ambedkar has been installed at the old bus stand located in the city and despite being one year old, the statue has not been unveiled.

Deadline

Bhim Army has warned the administration that the idol of Baba Saheb should be unveiled by December 5, otherwise on December 6, all the followers of Baba Saheb will gather and unveil the statue and the responsibility of this action will be of the local administration. While giving the memorandum, Aunkaral Khachrotia, Shravan, Durgesh Chouhan, Dashrath, Nitesh and others were present.

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 11:10 PM IST