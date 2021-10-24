Madhya Pradesh: DP Jewellers' special offer for Karwa Chauth

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To make the Karwa Chauth festival memorable, DP Jewellers has once again brought 'Chand Sa Roshan Chehra' celebration. This Karwa Chauth has become even more special for women as DP Jewellers has set a world record due to their virtual entries.

Like every year, this year too, DP Jewellers has organised a programme 'Chand Sa Roshan Chehra' at Hotel Marriott on October 23 and 24. Santosh Kataria and Mona Kataria of DP Jewellers were present as chief guests at the event.

DP Jewellers has been organising this event in association with M Group and this is the third year that it is being organised. M Group is a well-known social group of Indore. According to Supriya Madan, President of M Group, such events are organised in honour of women and to give them happiness.

While last year with over 28,000 virtual entries DP Jewellers and M Group set a world record for the largest Karwa Chauth celebrations, this year with 31,000 virtual entries DP Jewellers and M Group broke their own record.

