Madhya Pradesh: Doubting her character, man beats wife to death in Dewas district, jailed

Hatpipliya (Dewas district): Doubting wife’s morality, a man thrashed his wife to the extent that she died on the spot. The incident occurred on the farm belonging to Yogendra Singh Sendhav in Tappasukalya village near Hatpipliya on the night of January 16. The woman was found dead at about 8 am on January 17.

Accused Shyamlal Barela was produced in the court on Tuesday from where he was sent to jail. An FIR was registered against him on Monday night. The farm of Yogendra Singh Sendhav is located along road in Tappasukalya village on which Shyamlal Barela and his wife Radha Bai did farming on contact basis. They lived in a hut on the farm.

Shyamlal told Yogendra Singh on Sunday morning that his wife Radha is no more. Suspecting foul play, Yogendra Singh reached his farm and saw that Radha Bai was covered with a mattress on the cot.