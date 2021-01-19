Madhya Pradesh: Doubting her character, man beats wife to death in Dewas district, jailed

Hatpipliya (Dewas district): Doubting wife’s morality, a man thrashed his wife to the extent that she died on the spot. The incident occurred on the farm belonging to Yogendra Singh Sendhav in Tappasukalya village near Hatpipliya on the night of January 16. The woman was found dead at about 8 am on January 17.
Accused Shyamlal Barela was produced in the court on Tuesday from where he was sent to jail. An FIR was registered against him on Monday night. The farm of Yogendra Singh Sendhav is located along road in Tappasukalya village on which Shyamlal Barela and his wife Radha Bai did farming on contact basis. They lived in a hut on the farm.
Shyamlal told Yogendra Singh on Sunday morning that his wife Radha is no more. Suspecting foul play, Yogendra Singh reached his farm and saw that Radha Bai was covered with a mattress on the cot.
Shyamlal's parents and Radha Bai's parents were called and they saw the body in the presence of villagers. Injuries were visible on the head above the left eye and on other places of the body. Police have begun investigation. A villager told police that Shyamlal was trying to escape from the spot, but as the villagers were suspicious of him, they did not give him a chance to flee.
During the investigation, the statements of Radha Bai’s father Akkal Singh and brother Rakesh were taken. The post mortem report revealed injuries on the body and on this basis, Shyamlal, resident of Bawadikheda police station Udaynagar, was found as alleged murderer.
Station incharge Pankaj Dwivedi said accused used to doubt his wife as he saw her talking with someone on Saturday. At night, the accused beat up his wife and went to sleep. On Sunday morning, his wife was found dead.
