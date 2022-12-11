Madhya Pradesh: Don’t merely check notebooks, explain mistakes to students too, says Rashmi Arun Shami in Mhow

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Principal Secretary of School Education Department Rashmi Arun Shami along with departmental officials visited CM Rise Government Model Higher Secondary School on Saturday.

The team also inspected chemistry and biology laboratories, library, IT room as well as the smart room. They also checked cleanliness in toilets. Later, the team also visited Campus-2 Government Primary School Gaikwad.

The team also interacted with vice-principal and headmaster and motivated teaching staff to work according to the concept of CM Rise Schools and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) of principal/teacher handbook.

Principal secretary also inspected students’ notebooks. She asked students to improve their writing capabilities and directed teachers not just check the copy by marking a tick but also explain mistakes to students.

She also advised school authorities to keep interesting and informative books in library.

She directed that the remaining works of primary school be completed at the earliest. Indore District Education Officer Vyas and former principal Pradeep Trivedi were also present. Vice-Principal Manoj Sohni gave detailed information about the school to the Principal Secretary.