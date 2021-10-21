Madhya Pradesh: Don’t harass innocent lot, take action against real culprits, says Women to police

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A day after Milad-un-Nabi, scores of Muslim women on Wednesday gathered at Dhar police station demanding that action be taken against culprits who were behind the incident during the procession which left many injured.

Police earlier on Tuesday, were compelled to use force to disperse unruly elements for allegedly violating the permitted route during a procession in Dhar.

Dhar police had registered an FIR against 96 and had arrested nine accused.

Muslim women submitted a memorandum alleging that police is committing atrocities and have arrested innocent people.

They claimed that some of the children who have been arrested are sick. They demanded police to arrest the culprits and not to harass the innocent lot.

Women alleged that the administration has not told us about the route. We did not get any message or notice from administration.

According to ASP Devendra Patidar, a case has been filed against 96 people after going through the CCTV footage. Nine of them have been arrested as remaining will be behind the bars soon, he added.

