Madhya Pradesh: Dodiyar's Triumph Signifies Political Shift In Sailana

Sailana (Madhya Pradesh): Kamleshwar Dodiyar secured a significant victory in the Sailana assembly seat, beating both Congress and BJP under the banner of Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP).

Dodiyar, contesting for the second time, secured a remarkable victory with a significant lead over his opponents, marking a substantial improvement from his 2018 performance where he garnered 18,726 votes.

Dodiyar's triumph was not without challenge, as he successfully surpassed Congress candidate Harshvijay Gehlot and BJP's Sangeeta Charel, securing the support of the tribal community.

Gehlot experienced a notable decrease of 6,996 votes compared to the previous election, while Charel faced a deficit of 4,515 votes.

Dodiyar's strategic campaign, supported by the enthusiastic efforts of the youth, played a pivotal role in mobilising voters across villages.

Expressing gratitude for the overwhelming support, Dodiyar emphasised that the victory belonged to the voters who made history in Sailana constituency. He pledged to fulfil public expectations by providing essential facilities and initiating a new era of development in the region.

Meanwhile, conceding defeat, Gehlot acknowledged shortcomings but affirmed a continued commitment to fighting for the people of the constituency.