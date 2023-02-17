Madhya Pradesh: Documentary film to promote Dhar as tourism destination, says District Collector Priyank Mishra 

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The collector has asked that an international-level film on the rich heritage of Dhar should be shot for promoting its tourism and making it a major tourism destination.

District collector Priyank Mishra on Friday chaired an executive meeting of the district Archaeological Tourism and Culture Council on Friday. Speaking about potential tourist hotspots, he said that Dhar is bestowed with natural beauty, historic monuments and biodiversity, which is a potential destination for tourists. It has limitless possibilities for tourism from the fossils of prehistoric times to the varied colours of Bhagoriya tribal festival.

He added that renowned filmmakers will be invited to shoot the documentary in the coming months. Films will help promote tourism in the state by attracting tourists from all across the country and the entire globe. Mishra directed all SDMs to send proposals to revive monuments protected by the State Archaeological Department in their respective area.

He added that MP Tourism is also planning a Narmada cruise tour from Nisarpur to Kevadiya, Gujarat. Tourists will soon be able to take this exciting trip with a cruise boat and witness National Fossil Park, Bagh.

During the meeting, chief executive officer district panchayat KL Meena, Dhar SDM Deepashree Gupta, Pithampur SDM Roshni Patidar, Sardarpur SDM Rahul Chauhan, Badnawar SDM Megha Panwar, ASI and State Archaeological Department officials, nodal officer Praveen Sharma and other administrative officials were present.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)